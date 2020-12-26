Cold start to the weekend as sunshine returns

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: A few flurries, otherwise cold & cloudy. Low 15, wind chill below zero

Today: Clearing clouds, becoming mostly sunny & cold. High 30

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then rain late. High 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold start to the morning ahead of some sunshine and a warming trend.

Early this morning, we still have a few snow flurries. These will wrap up and move east as we approach sunrise. As these more out, we’ll be left with a cold, cloudy morning. Even as the wind takes on more of a south west direction, this will add an extra chill and make it feel like temperatures are below zero.

Through the day, not only will the chance for flurries move out, but as high pressure builds in to the south clouds will start to clear as well. Sunshine this afternoon will be a little deceptive though since temperatures will struggle to rebound up near freezing.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Without clouds in place to act like a blanket and keep in some of our daytime heating, temperatures will fall back down to the teens.

Sunday, clouds will move back in as high pressure moves east. Despite clouds moving in, temperatures will be warmer thanks to a southerly wind. We’ll be about 5 degrees above normal and reach the low to mid 40s.

A cold front will move through Sunday night and bring us the chance for a few light showers. Temperatures will be cool and in the mid 30s, so there will be a chance for a few showers mixing with flurries.

Cold and cloudy conditions return for the start of the workweek. Temperatures on Monday will stay steady and in the mid 30s, which is actually a pretty typical high for this time of year.

As another area of high pressure moves in Tuesday, clouds will start to clear out. This will give us a cold start to the day in the teens, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon and high around freezing.

Wednesday night into Thursday, an area of low pressure will build in across the Great Lakes. This will push a cold front across the area which will start our next chance for rain showers Wednesday night.

The chance for showers will continue on New Year’s Eve. Rain will chance to snow on Thursday night, and could leave behind some flurries alongside a cold start to the new year.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz