Cold start to the weekend ahead of showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, flurries and cold breeze. Low 18, Wind chill around 10

Today: A.M. flurries, then clearing clouds & chilly. High 30

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 23

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, light wintry mix possible. High 36

Monday: Wet morning, wet snow showers late. High 39, then falling in afternoon

Tuesday: A.M. snow showers, mixed clouds later. High 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a chilly start to the weekend ahead of the next chance for showers.

Even with some clouds hanging around last night, temperatures this morning have fallen down to the teens. And when you factor in a chilly north to northwest wind, it feels closer to 10 degrees. This wind is also creating some flurries off the lakes. While we aren’t expecting any measurable snow, flurries will be flying around this morning.

With high pressure in charge across the area today, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a light wind. But, even with the sunshine, temperatures will only reach a high around 30 degrees, which is more than 5 degrees below normal.

Tonight, clouds will start to build back in ahead of our next chance for showers.

An area of low pressure will build in through the mid-Mississippi Valley, into the Ohio Valley Sunday night into Monday. Ahead of this system, we will feel the influence of a warm front shifting our wind to the southeast and bringing in the first wave of moisture.

Since temperatures on Sunday will stay around freezing, precipitation type will difficult to predict. Right now, it looks like we will start off with some late morning snow, then as temperatures rise to the mid 30 but we stay cold at the surface have a chance for freezing rain to mix in and create a coating of ice before changing over to a cold rain.

The chance for a wintry mix of light snow, rain and freezing rain continues Sunday night into Monday as lows only fall to around 30 degrees.

Monday morning’s commute could be slick and slow moving thanks to the continued chance for a wintry mix. By the afternoon though, temperatures will warm to the upper 30s and precip will change over to rain. Any ice or snow accumulations will be limited due to the light rates and mix with rain, but untreated surfaces could be slick.

Rain showers will continue Monday night as lows fall to the low to mid 30s. Cloudy, chilly conditions then take over the forecast again on Tuesday as high pressure starts to build in.

But the dry conditions won’t last long. Wednesday night into early Thursday, the chance for snow will return as temperatures fall down to the mid 20.

Have a great day!

-Liz