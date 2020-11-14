Cold start to the weekend ahead of rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear & cold, low in the 20s

Saturday: Clouds increase, rain showers at night, high 52

Tonight: Rain and breezy, low 45

Sunday: Showers early, windy, clearing later, high 55

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk, high 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 45

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a frosty start to the weekend ahead of rain showers.

Thanks to high pressure in charge across the area, we’re starting off the day with a mostly clear sky and very little wind. Without the clouds to act like a blanket and keep in heat from the day before, temperatures are cold and starting off in the low to mid 20s, which is about 15 degrees below normal.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky to start off the day, but clouds will build in this afternoon as high pressure slide to the east. Winds will pick up a little through the day to about 5-10 mph. Highs will be just a little below normal for this time of year and reach the low to mid 50s.

The clouds and breeze will be ahead of a cold front which will bring rainfall back to the forecast tonight. Rainfall will continue through tomorrow morning, but Sunday won’t be a total washout.

Behind the front Sunday afternoon, rain showers will be replaced by a windy afternoon. The breeze will pick up to 20-30 mph with gusts at times around 50 mph. Because of this, a wind advisory is set to be in effect Sunday from 4 a.m. – 7 p.m.

High pressure will take charge again by the start of the workweek, which will clear out the clouds. Temepratures will be pretty seasonal starting off in the 30s, then reaching a high in the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Liz