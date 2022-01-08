QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Slow clearing, cold, low 11

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonally chilly, high 36

Tonight: Rain showers, low 32

Sunday: Rain early, falling temps late, high 43

Monday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 26

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 28

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold but sunny start to the weekend ahead of a wet finish.

As clouds continue to clear out this morning, temperatures will drop to the single digits, with some of the coldest readings to the south where snow is still on the ground. As the wind picks up this morning, wind chills will be below zero.

After a cold start to the day, we’ll see sunshine dominate the forecast for the rest of Saturday alongside a southerly breeze. The combination of these will help to bring temperatures to the mid to upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build in this evening ahead of rain tonight. Even though temperatures will fall down near freezing, precip is on track to just come down as rain thanks to a southerly breeze with gusts reaching around 25 mph.

Rain will continue Sunday morning ahead of a cold front. As the front moves through on Sunday, winds will start to shift out of the northwest. This colder breeze will help to usher in colder air Sunday night into Monday.

An arctic high then takes charge for the start of the workweek. This will bring back sunshine to the forecast Monday & Tuesday, but highs both days will only reach the 20s.

As the high starts to move to the east on Wednesday, clouds will build back into the area. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and noticeably warmer with highs in the 40s.

This stretch of dry weather will come to an end Friday when another system moves in and introduces the next chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz