Cold start to the weekend ahead of next chance for showers & warming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Some clearing, breezy at times, cold. Low 8, wind chilly 5 to -5

Saturday: Few AM flurries, then mixed clouds and cold. High 24

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 11

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 37

Sunday night: Snow to rain mix overnight. Low 33

Monday: Morning rain and snow showers, then clearing. High 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a very cold start to the weekend ahead of our next chance for showers and much more seasonal temperatures on the way.

Early this morning, we’ll see a slight chance for isolated flurries, otherwise just stay cloudy and very cold. Early morning lows will bottom out around 10 degrees, but feel closer to 5 degrees above to 5 degrees below zero.

As high pressure takes charge, we’ll see some clearing, but not much sunshine. Highs will stay even colder than normal lows for this time of year and only reach the mid 20s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall back down toward 10 degrees. Winds will stay calm, but any breeze will contribute to a wind chill.

Sunday, the wind will shift to more of a southerly direction. This will help to bring in warmer air and boost temperatures to the mid 30s, which is only about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year and will be much warmer than where we have been.

Sunday night, an area of low pressure and tailing front will move from the Great Lakes through the Ohio Valley. This will bring along a wintry mix of rain and snow. Areas north of the I-70 corridor will see the best chance for light snow, while areas south will see a chance for a mix, but mostly just a cold rain.

By Monday afternoon, showers will move off to the east and make room for the next area of high pressure to move in.

With high pressure in charge through Wednesday, winds will stay out of the south and contribute to a warming trend. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 30s, then near normal in the lower 40s Tuesday before hitting above normal temepratures in the mid 40s Wednesday.

The next system moves through Wednesday night, which will bring along the chance for showers then cooler temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz