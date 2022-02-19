QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mixed clouds to mostly cloudy, light snow showers early, low 30

Today: Slowly clearing, falling, morning high 30 (falling to mid 20s by noon)

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, low 15

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold start, high 49

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 58

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for early morning shower, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold start to the weekend ahead of a warming trend and another round of rain to start the week.

As a cold front moves through the area this morning, we’ll see a chance for light snow showers and increasing breeze. Snow showers will be light, and most areas will only receive a light coating. Wind speeds will stay strong with gusts over 30 mph at times. The wind direction will shift from southwest to northwest as the front moves through. Temperatures are starting off around 30 degrees, but will drop to the mid 20s by noon.

Behind the front, colder, drier air will continue to filter in as high pressure builds to the south. As a result, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky with temperatures quickly dropping to the teens, which is about 10 degrees below normal lows for this time of year.



High pressure will slide to the southeast on Sunday. As a result, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a southerly shift in wind. Even though it will be a cold start to the day with early morning lows in the teens, temperatures will jump to the upper 40s by the afternoon, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Warmer weather and sunshine will continue Monday with a high near 60 degrees. Alongside the warmer weather, the next chance for showers will move in with a front Monday night into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz