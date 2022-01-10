QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear & cold, low 17

Today: Partly sunny, high 24

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, low 9

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 27

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high 41

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer, high 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, night showers , high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a cold start to the week, but more seasonal temperatures are on the way the next few days.

Early this morning and clear sky and westerly breeze is dropping temperatures into the teens, and bring wind chills to the single digits.

Clouds will build in through the afternoon and aid in capping temperatures in the mid 20s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We’ll also keep an eye out for isolated flurries as a weak system moves through.

By Tuesday, high pressure takes charge and will help to clear out the clouds. Without cloud cover overnight though to help keep in some of the heat temperatures will drop to single digits, but feel closer to zero.

A southerly breeze will kick in by Wednesday and help to bring temperatures up near 40 degrees, which is right around normal for this time of year. Clouds and seasonally chilly temperatures, lows in the 20s and highs around 40 degrees, will will hang around for the rest of the week.

The next chance for showers moves in Friday night into Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz