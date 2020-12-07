Cold start to the week, but warmer air is on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 25

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, high 39

Wednesday: Slow clearing, high 46

Thursday: Sunny skies, warmer, high 52

Friday: Clouds increase, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a fairly cloudy day today with temps running about a dozen degrees above normal. We have also had a few snow flurries along with that northwest wind. Tonight skies will clear a bit as lows will drop into the middle 20s to lower 20s outside of town.

Tuesday we will see some clearing in our area, but temps will remain below normal in the upper 30s to near 40. I expect to see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Thursday will set up to be our nicest day of the week as temps will surge into the lower 50s.

Friday we will partly sunny skies, breezy and warm conditions with highs in the middle to upper 50s. I expect Friday night to see rain showers starting to move back into our area ahead of our next cold front. Temps will start mild on Saturday in the lower 40s.

We will see rain likely on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. The front will pull east by Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s. Rain will wrap up before sunrise on Sunday, with highs only climbing into the lower 40s on Sunday.

Monday we should see partly sunny skies and temps close to normal in the upper 30s.

-Dave