QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy & cold, low 14, wind chill near 0

Today: Clearing, chilly, high 27

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, low 16

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonally chilly, high 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer, high 57

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, breezy. High 57

Friday: AM snow ending, then clearing and chilly, high 29

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Valentine’s Day!

It’s a cold start to the week, but a warming trend is about to kick in ahead of the next round of rain.

As high pressure builds in today, clouds will start to clear. But, temperatures will stay on the cold side and only top off in the mid to upper 20s, which is much closer to normal lows than highs for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be cold and fall down to the teens.

Tomorrow, sunshine and a southerly breezed will combine to boost temperatures to a high around 40, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Even warmer weather will move in Wednesday and Thursday. This will be thanks to a strong southerly breeze ahead of a cold front. As the at front approaches, it will bring in rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Warmer temperatures could also lead to the chance for a few thunderstorms as well.

Behind the front, colder air will start to move in and open up a change over to snow Thursday night. High pressure will build in on Friday, which will give us a cool, dry end to the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz