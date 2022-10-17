QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, breezy, high 48

Tonight: Scat’d showers, flurries, low 35

Tuesday: Scat’d showers, high 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 49

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 53

Friday: Sunny, milder, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Some of the coldest air of the season is moving in for the start of the workweek.

As an area of low pressure continues to spin to the north of us, it will kick down more clouds and a strong breeze out of the west. Wind gusts are times will reach 20-30 mph, which will not only bring in chillier air, but create a wind-chill that will make high temperatures in the upper 40s feel more like the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today’s high will only reach around 48 degrees, which is just shy of the record for coldest high temperatures for this date, which is 45 degrees set in 1943.

Cold conditions will stick around through the evening and overnight. Freeze watches and warnings are set to go into effect at 10 p.m. and continue through 10 a.m. as lows fall down to the 30s, and into the upper 20s farther outside the city. Remember that frost and freeze conditions can damage plants and any exposed plumbing, so you will want to take precautions ahead of this drastic cooldown.

Alongside cold temperatures and a continued westerly breeze, we’ll see a slight chance for showers tonight into Tuesday. With temperatures starting off in the 30s, then only reaching a high in the mid 40s, there will be a chance for a few snowflakes mixed with a chilly light rain. The chance for a light winterly mix will continue alongside plenty of clouds and colder than normal highs only reaching the upper 40s. Despite the chance for a few flurries, we are not expecting any measurable snow.

High pressure will move in by the end of the week. This will lead to more clear and cool mornings, but eventually sunshine and warmer temperatures for the end of the week and weekend. Highs by Friday will more seasonal and reach the m id 60s ahead of sunshine and 70s this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz