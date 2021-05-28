Cold start to the holiday weekend for the Columbus area, wet too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers, breezy, cool, low 48

Saturday: Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, breezy to windy too, high 56

Sunday: Mixed clouds, cool, high 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

Temps have fallen quickly today as colder air is pushing in on the backside of the low. Temps have dropped from near 70 back into the 50s. We will see a break in the rain action for a few hours this evening, and then another round of rain showers will return before midnight. Temps will slowly fall back to the lower 50s.

We will see temps start in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday with some isolated showers in the morning. Winds will pick up out of the north at around 15 to 20 miles per hour with scattered showers and highs only in the middle 50s. This would make it the 2nd coldest May 29th afternoon on record.

The disturbance will slowly shift off to the east by Saturday night ending rain showers and keeping temps chilly in the upper 40s. We will still see a mix of clouds on Sunday with highs only in the middle 60s to upper 60s.

Memorial Day Monday will feature a lot more sunshine, and a warmer day with highs back closer to normal in the middle 70s. Sunshine will be around on Tuesday early with clouds increasing and highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday a low will approach with a warm frontal boundary moving toward our area. This will introduce more rain and storms for Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. We will see the warmer air lifting northward on Thursday with better chances of storms expected on Thursday and into Friday as the low approaches.

Temps will remain in the upper 70s through next work week, even with the rains.

-Dave