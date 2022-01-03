QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, cold, stray flurry early. Low 20

Today: Cloudy start then clearing, cold. High 31

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 21

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, milder. High 42

Wednesday: Clouds increase, windy. High 46

Thursday: Light snow, colder. High 30

Friday: Partly cloudy, frigid. High 23

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a cold start to the first full week of 2022, but will be followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of snow by the end of the week.

We’re starting off the day with clouds and a chilly northerly breeze, which is making already chilly temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder. High pressure will move in to the south this evening and help to start clearing the clouds. But, sunshine will get here a little too late to aid in a warmup, and highs will only reach the low 30s.

As clouds continue to clear out tonight, temperatures will fall down to the 20s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze kick in tomorrow, and will help to boost temperatures to the lower 40s. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday as wind gusts out of the south reach around 30 mph.

A cold front will move in by Thursday and bring in a drop in temperatures alongside the next chance for snow.

Have a great day!

-Liz