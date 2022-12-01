Today will feel like the first day of December, but with lighter winds, as high pressure builds across the region. Some high clouds will arrive later in the day. Temperatures will only reach the mid- to upper 30s, after a wintry morning in the low 20s.

Friday will dawn mainly clear and cold again, before winds switch to the south, bringing a rebound to readings near 50 degrees. High clouds will increase, and rain will move in Friday night.

A gusty cold front will cross Ohio Saturday morning, bringing rain that will end early, followed by windy weather , with gusts of 25-35 mph in the afternoon, and clearing skies. Morning readings in the 50s will tumble through the 40s into the upper 30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs will top out in the low to mid-40s. Dry conditions will continue through Monday, as clouds thicken ahead of a southern storm that will bring a chance for rain on Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny, cold. High 37

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Friday: Clouds increase. High 51

Saturday: Showers early, windy. High 56 (48), falling to 38

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 43 (26)

Monday: Clouds thicken, cool. High 47 (31)

Tuesday: Showers develop. High 46 (38)

Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, colder. High 39 (26)