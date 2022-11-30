QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, winds relax, low 22

Thursday: Sunshine early, mostly sunny late, high 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 53

Saturday: Morning showers, windy, high 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a much colder day today after temps surged ahead of the front into the upper 50s early this morning. Temps dropped nearly 20+ degrees behind the front. We have been cold and windy with sunshine through the day today. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to lower 20s inside the city.

Winds will become very light by daybreak, but wind chills will still fall into the teens areawide to start the day on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day on Thursday with a very light breeze at best, so it will feel warmer, but temps will remain below normal in the upper 30s.

Friday temps will surge with warmer air moving northbound with highs back in the lower 50s with cloud cover increasing through the day on Friday. This warmer air will stick around Friday night with lows in the middle 40s. Expect showers on Saturday and it becoming breezy to windy through the day as our next front pushes through the area.

Highs on Saturday will push into the middle 50s and drop back into the 40s during the day as skies will break a bit late in the day. Saturday night temps will fall back into the middle 20s. Sunday we will be between systems with temps near normal in the lower 40s and clouds increasing later in the day.

Sunday night rain showers, and possibly some wet snow showers possible with temps falling into the lower to middle 30s. Warmer air will surge northward again on Monday with highs back near 50. Showers will remain on and off in the area on Monday and into Tuesday.

Tuesday again will be a mild and breezy day with showers ahead of the cold front with highs in the lower 50s. Temps will fall later in the day, and bring in another round of cold air for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Skies will clear on Wednesday with highs slightly below normal in the upper 30s.

-Dave