Cold spell about to end, milder air & rain returning

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, winds light to calm, low 15

Wednesday: Clouds slowly increase later, high 37

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 46

Friday: Few early flurries, otherwise rainy, high 44

Saturday: Rain showers, flurries late, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a bright and chilly day today with temps running below normal again with highs near 30. Tonight we will have a few clouds, and cool temps again with lows dropping into the middle teens to lower teens.

Wednesday we will slowly start to see clouds increase and temps will return back to normal in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds will be around Wednesday night with lows in the middle 20s.

We will have more clouds on Thursday, but a warmer day with highs in the middle 40s. Our next round of precip. will arrive Thursday night after midnight into Friday morning. We could have some wet flurries to start early Friday, but after temps warm we will see rain return.

Friday again will be a wet day with temps back in the middle 40s with rain around. This weather system will bring the potential of some rain showers mixed with snow showers early on Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon with rain showers temps will climb to near 40 and end with some snow showers late. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler, but still above normal in the upper 30s to near 40.

Monday partly sunny skies will be the rule with highs in the lower 40s, and we will climb back into the middle 40s on Tuesday.

-Dave