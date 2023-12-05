QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers, high 39

Tonight: Tapering rain, mainly cloudy, low 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 38

Thursday: Clearing, warmer, high 49

Friday: Clouds increase, high 54

Saturday: Rain likely, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

A wintry mix has blown into Central Ohio to start off Tuesday. As temperatures have slowly warmed, many of us have made the transition to rain for the rest of the day. As the week goes on, we manage to get a break in the rain.

As a low pressure center continues to slide to our south, rain will continue falling. Stray to isolated showers will continue moving eastward through the afternoon with a few isolated pockets of heavier rain returning this evening. We are drying out as midnight approaches, but temperatures will get cool enough to support a couple of snowflakes north of I-70 this evening.

Skies will be getting drier and eventually sunnier as the rest of the work week goes on. We’re still fairly cloudy for the first half of Wednesday, but more sunshine pokes in by the evening. Thursday and Friday will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures in that time will start to bump up. We climb from the upper 30s on Wednesday to the upper 40s on Thursday and eventually the mid 50s by Friday.

This weekend sees a return of rain. Saturday will start off dry, but rain chances will spike as we head into the afternoon when a cold front moves in. Rain chances build Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures are at their warmest on Saturday in the upper 50s, but we quickly fall to the lower 40s on Monday with drier skies.

-Joe