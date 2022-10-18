QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cold rain showers, breezy, wet flurries north, low 37

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, high 48

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 66

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been another fairly lousy day today with lots of clouds, some bits of cold rain showers, and a breezy day keeping wind chills only in the 30s during the day today. Tonight we will see cold rain showers, with some wet snow showers mainly in our northern counties overnight tonight.

Temps will be cold again tonight, about a degree or two warmer than last night, so freeze watches/warnings are not in effect overnight tonight. Temps will still drop to the mid to upper 30s overnight with chills near 30 to the upper 20s Wednesday morning.

Expect rain showers for at least the first part of the day on Wednesday with a stray flurry or two in the morning. We will see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day with some peeks of sunshine late. Temps will climb back into the upper 40s late on Wednesday.

Skies will clear overnight for Thursday morning, this should give us likely our first freeze for everyone. Lows will dip to near freezing in the city and easily in the lower 30s to upper 20s outside of town. We will see clearing on Thursday with more sunshine and highs will climb to the middle 50s.

We will continue to see a nice warm-up for the rest of the week. For a 10th straight week for FFN, the weather looks pretty awesome, and dry. Highs on Friday will push into the middle 60s with sunshine. We will have temps fall into the 50s during the games.

The weekend looks great too, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s on Saturday, and the middle 70s for Sunday. The warm weather will continue into next week as the wind picks up a bit ahead of the next cold front.

Temps will push to the middle 70s again on Monday, and drop to the lower 70s next Tuesday as clouds start to slowly increase.

-Dave