Cold rain showers return, with record cold temps to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 44

Friday: Cold rain showers, (daytime) high 47

Saturday: Record cold start, cold day with sunshine, high 51

Sunday: Clouds fill, showers late, high 58

Monday: Early AM showers, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday night,

It will be a cloudy night tonight as more and more clouds return into our area with lows in the lower to middle 40s overnight. We will have a few isolated showers by daybreak on Friday as a cold front approaches, I expect that temps will not climb much during the morning on Friday as rain increases.

Rain will be the main feature by midday, with temps climbing only to the middle to upper 40s late in the day on Friday. Rain showers will end before the evening with clearing skies from north to south Friday evening into the night. The record low for Saturday is 30, and we will start at 30 in the city with upper 20s outside the city.

Freeze warnings are in effect for the entire area Saturday morning for a hard freeze. Remember to take precautions Friday night for Saturday morning. Plants, pipes/hoses, and of course pets!

Saturday afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sun and highs only in the lower 50s. We will see another frosty night Saturday night with lows in the middle 30s. Sunday for Mother’s Day we will see clouds increasing with rain showers late in the day and highs in the upper 50s.

Monday expect early AM showers to give way to some clearing later, but another cold day with highs in the lower 50s. We will have more clearing and more record cold Monday night with lows in the middle 30s, tying the record. Tuesday temps climb to the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday should see clouds increasing with temps in the middle 60s. A warm front will lift north for Thursday bringing a chance of showers, but temps up near 70.

-Dave