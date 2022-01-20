QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds thin, winds relax, low 10

Friday: Clearing skies, brisk, high 24

Saturday: Cold start, sunny, high 30

Sunday: Clouds increase, snow showers late, high 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers late, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a pretty cold and gray day today with temps that have been struggling into the middle 40s through the day. The main reason we have had so much cloud cover is the north-northeast breeze off of Lake Erie has kept the clouds thick with some occasional flurries.

This evening skies will clear a bit as the winds start to relax, and temps will sink back into the lower teens to upper single digits with wind chills falling into the single digits again. Expect clearing skies on Friday with highs back into the middle 20s. Winds will become very light to calm overnight into Saturday which will give us our coldest temps of the season so far with single digits expected most everywhere.

Temps will recover nicely back to near 30 on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and a south breeze in the afternoon. Sunday will start closer to normal in the upper teens to near 20 and clouds will increase as a boundary will drop south. Temps will top near freezing on Sunday with some light snow showers possible later.

Monday we will be between systems with almost seasonal air with temps in the middle 30s with plenty of clouds, snow showers will return late Monday, but a wintry mix will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s again. Behind this system, we will see a dip in temps again for Wednesday and Thursday of next week with temps in the middle 20s on Wednesday.

Thursday will see more clear skies, which means single digit lows in the morning, but highs in the upper 20s in the afternoon.

-Dave