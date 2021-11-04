QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 28

Friday: Mainly sunny, clear, high 51

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 56

Sunday: Sunny day, high 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a more cloudy day today with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We will see the clouds decreasing tonight with little to no wind, lows will drop to the middle to upper 20s to start Friday. The skies will be mainly sunny Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Temps will fall to the middle 40s by kick-off of the Football Friday Nite games, and dropping to the upper 30s with clear skies.

The first weekend of November looks great, lots of sunshine both days. Highs will be in the middle 50s Saturday, around 60 on Sunday. Monday will climb to the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday clouds will increase late with highs again in the middle 60s.

Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s Tuesday-Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday as clouds increase. By next Thursday a chance of rain showers will return, but it will be mild enough that it will just be rain showers.

-Dave