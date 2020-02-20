Cold night, beautiful last full weekend of February on tap

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing, winds relax, low 15

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 37

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 48

Sunday: Few clouds early, clouds late, high 52

Monday: Sct’d rain, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a very chilly day with sunshine mixed with clouds through the day today. We are starting to see clearing skies and this will set us up for a cold night tonight.

Temps will fall quickly back down to near 20 by midnight tonight with clearing skies and winds relaxing back down to light to calm. As we head into the day on Friday expect a cold start with temps in the lower to middle teens early with little to no wind, and temps rising into the mid to upper 30s later in the day.

Friday night will be chilly again with lows dropping into the upper teens to near 20. We will see readings pop up into the upper 40s late on Saturday with tons of sunshine. The sun will be the rule again on Sunday with a few more clouds coming back into the area with highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday night we will see clouds return with rain showers late overnight and lows in the middle 30s. Monday will be a mild and wet day with rain showers and highs in the upper 40s.

We will see a few rain showers early on Tuesday, but then mostly cloudy skies with highs back into the lower 50s. Rain chances will return on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

Colder air will settle in on Thursday and with a chance of precip still in the forecast, expect snow showers around Thursday with highs in the middle 30s.

-Dave