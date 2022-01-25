QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chills near 0, low 7

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, high 19

Thursday: Cold start, clouds increase, high 32

Friday: Scattered snow, an inch or two possible, high 28

Saturday: Cold morning, partly cloudy, high 20

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

A few flurries are still flying around the area this evening, as winds will start to relax, the clouds will thin out a bit this evening heading into the overnight. Temps were about 10 below normal this afternoon, and will be about 15°+ below normal tonight. That means single digit to near 0 degree lows with even colder wind chills.

Here in town, chills will be near 0 with a light breeze, but north of I-70 we will see sub-zero wind chills, with numbers falling closer to -10 in the northwest, that is where we have wind chill advisories in effect. This is the first time in nearly three years that we have had wind chill advisories in our area (end of Jan 2019). Wednesday should be a cold day again with highs in the upper teens.

Wednesday night will be even colder with lows a degree or two colder, but with little to no wind, so wind chills will not be a factor. Thursday clouds increase quick with temps climbing back to near freezing in the lower 30s. Thursday night our next quick moving system will slide in with a chance of snow overnight into Friday. Generally we will have 1-2″ of snowfall by Friday afternoon, with highs in the upper 20s.

The weekend will start cold again with lows near 10 in town and single digits outside of the city. We will climb to near 20 with partly cloudy. Sunday will be chilly to start in the upper single digits, and climb to near 30 with partly sunny skies.

We will warm next week with clouds increasing on Monday and highs in the lower 30s. We will climb to the middle to upper 30s on Tuesday with partly sunny skies again.

-Dave