Cold night ahead, slow warm-up, and drier air to be the rule this week

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT:

This is in effect for our entire area until mid-morning on Wednesday.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Patchy frost, clear, low 36

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Thursday: Mainly sunny, cold start, high 67

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

A cold airmass is in place. If you don’t believe it, think about how hard it was to us to get into the upper 50s today with ample amounts of sunshine. We are about 6 weeks away from the start of Summer, so sunshine should have no problem getting us warm, fast.

Tonight we will have a quick drop in temps, as skies will clear, and winds will relax. Temps will fall to the middle 40s by midnight with middle 30s by daybreak with lower to middle 30s outside of town. Thankfully winds will be very light to calm by daybreak on Wednesday.

Sunny skies, dry air, and lighter winds will allow temps to push to the lower 60s, about 10° below normal. We will see a few clouds late in the day tomorrow, and then clearing tomorrow night. I expect another cold start on Thursday, but a warmer afternoon in the mid to upper 60s.

We will see temps push up to around 70 on Friday with plenty of sunshine. We will see a better weekend ahead as temps will push into the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night rain showers will move back into our area and we will see temps remain mild for early next week.

Chances of showers and storms will return for Monday and Tuesday with highs both days in the lower 70s to upper 60s.

-Dave