QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, clearing skies, chilly, low 21

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 48

Thursday: Clouds increase, few evening showers, high 57

Friday: Rainy, windy, falling PM temps, high 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, blustery, colder, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very chilly day today, the coldest in about 5 weeks, and the coldest vs normal since December 26th. Clouds will start to thin out overnight as winds start to relax, and temps fall into the lower 20s in town and the upper teens outside of town. Expect mostly sunny skies and big warm-up on Wednesday back close to normal in the upper 40s.

Thursday clouds will increase, and so will the temps as we will climb into the upper 50s with rain showers returning by evening, and more rain moving in overnight ahead of the cold front. Temps will not drop much overnight only into the upper 40s. We will warm a few degrees into the morning on Friday with windy conditions, and highs near 50.

During the afternoon we will have windy conditions but falling temps as winds shift west to northwest, with the front pushing east. Showers will end by Friday evening, with temps falling to the upper 20s by Saturday morning. Saturday will be a cold start to the final weekend of winter, with highs in the upper 30s and blustery conditions. High pressure will build in Saturday night settling winds down for Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but with temps starting in the lower 20s, we will climb only to the upper 30s with winds relaxing on Sunday. Monday should have another brisk start, but a fair afternoon with highs in the upper 40s with sunshine. Clouds will increase a bit for Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave