Cold night ahead, even colder temps heading into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, frosty night, low 36

Thursday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 65

Friday: Rain showers, cold day, high 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold start, high 53

Sunday: Clouds increase, chilly start, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a brisk day today with clouds early, but clearing skies later today. We will see skies continuing to clear with winds relaxing overnight tonight with temps falling back into the middle 40s. Our winds will drop to light to calm overnight which will allow our temps to fall into the middle 30s.

After a frosty start to the day on Thursday, skies will remain mostly sunny though the morning, with partly cloudy skies by midday, and more clouds later. Highs will generally top in the middle 60s or about a half dozen off the normal for this time of the year.

Thursday night showers move back into our area, and will increase in coverage as we head to Friday morning. Temps will generally fall into the lower 40s Friday morning, but it is possible to have some upper 30s north, and maybe some wet snow flakes mixed in with the rain to the north Friday morning.

In general, Friday will end up being a pretty nasty day for May as temps will be lucky to get back to 50. Expect clearing skies Friday night with lows in the lower 30s to upper 20s. It is a fair bet that most if not our entire area will see a freeze to hard freeze Friday overnight.

Saturday will be a cold day with mostly sunny skies, but highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday starts off chilly with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will increase on Mother’s Day with highs in the upper 50s.

We will have rain return Sunday night, and into the day on Monday with highs back into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will be mixed on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. We should see more sun, but still cool by next Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave