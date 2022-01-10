QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 26

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very chilly day today, especially with the wind making it feel much colder outside. We will see our skies starting to clear a bit later this evening, and temps will respond. We will have temps fall out of the 20s this evening and into the upper to middle teens by midnight tonight.

With less wind and less clouds, temps should fall to around 10° to the upper teens outside of town, with single digit wind chills in the morning. Expect more sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Temps will dip a little Tuesday night and then start to rise into Wednesday morning.

Expect warmer (above normal) temps on Wednesday in the lower 40s as clouds start to fill back into our area. I expect to stay slightly above normal on Thursday as well with a slight dip down near 40 for a high with a good deal of clouds. On Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies again, with a more seasonal day temp wise in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday night our next round of moisture will slide southeast from the northwest. The track of this system will determine the amount of cold air that arrives with it. At this point, I think we will see snow showers overnight into Saturday morning, and possibly a bit of wet snow/rain mixed by late morning, and then changing back to snow later as cold air wins out.

Highs on Saturday should be in the 30s, but this track will need to be monitored closely as this will be our next precip. making system and is still far away. Slight shift in its pattern could mean more rain or snow. The system will depart overnight into Sunday with a few trailing flurries and highs colder back near 30. We will stay in the lower to middle 30s for Monday of next week.

-Dave