Cold night ahead, clouds returning ahead of the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold, low 20

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 42

Friday: Isolated late showers, mainly south, high 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 41

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a cool and sunny day today with temps running 4 degrees below normal in the lower 40s. Tonight with clear skies, we are going to see temps drop fast. Luckily, and unluckily we will have a wind tonight which will keep temps from dropping to much, but will also make it feel colder in the mid to lower teens.

Thursday should see clouds increasing through the day with highs similar to today in the lower 40s. Friday clouds will be thick with a system to our south and will bring a chance of rain showers mainly along and south of I-70. Rain chances will increase further south and closer to the Ohio River, highs will be in the middle 40s.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies, it will be cool again with highs in the lower 40s. We will have partly sunny skies again on Sunday with a few night flurries possible and highs near 40. Behind this weak front on Sunday we will drop back to the upper 30s on Monday with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start a weak warming pattern with highs in the low to middle 40s by the middle of next week.

-Dave