Cold night ahead, above normal temps set to return soon

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing, winds relax, cold, low 25

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 45

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, warmer, high 61

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 62

Saturday: More clouds, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a chilly day today, with the high temps actually occurring ahead of the front very early this morning. We have barely climbed during the day into the lower 40s. We will be cold this evening with numbers falling to below freezing already before midnight.

Factor in that we will have some light winds through midnight, expect chills to drop to the mid 20s. Overnight skies will clear, winds will become light with lows in the lower to middle 20s, wind chills will drop to the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday will be a bright day with plenty of sunshine and highs a few degrees warmer in the middle 40s. The winds will shift around to the southwest and keep temps near freezing Thursday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and highs in the lower 60s on Thursday.

Friday skies will remain mostly sunny again with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase, but temps will remain about a dozen above normal on Saturday in the lower to middle 60s. We should climb to the mid 60s on Sunday with rain showers late ahead of our next cold front.

Morning showers will be around on Monday with highs only topping near normal in the lower 50s. We will see some clearing late day on Monday with more seasonal air arriving for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the upper 40s.

-Dave