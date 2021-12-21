COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog this morning, mostly sunny. High 43

Tonight: Cold, breezy, chance of rain or snow showers. Low 26

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High 35

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 43 (24)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, chance of rain. High 53 (36)

Christmas Day: Clearing slowly, chance of showers early. High 50 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

At least today will be dry, after some patchy fog and stratus clouds this morning. That’s the results of a weak front washing across the area last night. Most of today will be dry with a high temperature in the low 40s.

An upper level disturbance will move through the area mainly just north of the area tonight. The northern third or so of the area may pick up some rain or snow showers. It will be windy in the wake of the disturbance. Some wind gust will reach 20 to30 miles per hour around midnight to 3 a.m.

Another weak cold front will likely actually reach the area on Wednesday. It also appears to have no precipitation for us. Cooler air behind it will hold temperatures down by several degrees Wednesday. Strong high pressure moves I behind the front.

Thursday will be mainly quiet with a more active weather pattern Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There will be a chance of rain Friday with a better chance Friday night. Rain on Christmas Day appears to mostly exit by 9 a.m.

Happy Tuesday!!

-Bob