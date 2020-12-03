Cold morning ahead of clouds and the next chance for showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, cold, low in the 20s & wind chill in the teens

Today: Increasing clouds, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 34

Friday: Isolated late showers, mainly south, high 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 41

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 40

Monday: Partly sunny, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

More cold weather is on the way along with clouds and even a slight chance for showers.

Early this morning as an area of high pressure slides off to the east, we’ll stay under a mostly clear to partly clouds sky. Without clouds overnight and first thing this morning to help keep heat from yesterday, lows are back down into the 20s with a wind chill in the teens.

Through the day, clouds will move in and help to cap temperatures in the low 40s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll hold on to mostly cloudy and cool conditions as lows fall to the mid 30s.

Friday, we’ll see clouds paired with light rain showers moving in from the south. Most of the showers will remain along and south of the I-70 corridor. We won’t see much accumulation from these showers, just a cold rain.

We’ll dry up but hold on to the clouds through the weekend. Temperatures will be a little below normal with early morning lows near 30 degrees and highs near 40 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Partly sunny sky will stick around for the start of the workweek alongside a slight warming trend. By Wednesday high temps will work their way back into the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz