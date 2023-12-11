QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM flurries, cloudy, high 38

Tonight: Clouds breaking, low 26

Tuesday: Clear sky, breezy, high 46

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 40

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 43

Friday: More clouds, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the morning off with some wet flurries and patchy drizzle across parts of the area, but that will clear up pretty early. We’ll then see mainly cloudy skies the rest of the day, with some breaking later. Expect highs in the upper 30s, marking a cold start to the workweek.

We’ll see much more sunshine tomorrow, and temperatures will be fairly seasonable. Expect highs in the middle 40s, with a bit of a breeze, so feeling a bit colder.

A cold front works through into Wednesday, which knocks temperatures down a few degrees. Expect highs near 40, with a few more clouds out. We will still see lots of sunshine, and we remain dry.

For Thursday, we’ll see seasonable temperatures, in the low to middle 40s, with a clear sky.

Clouds will increase a bit going into the end of the workweek and into the weekend, but we’re still looking mainly dry. Partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs back into the middle 40s.

-McKenna