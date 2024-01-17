High pressure will build in from the southwest, providing sunshine, but it will still be quite blustery. Afternoon readings will finally push above 20 degrees in a southwesterly flow, after a frigid start, with some high clouds.

A disturbance will bring a snow showers on Thursday, mainly across northern Ohio. A secondary impulse will bring a period of snow Thursday night into Friday that could accumulate a few inches, followed by a reinforcing of frigid air for the weekend.

Wind chills Friday night and Saturday will plunge to between -10 and -15 degrees. High temperatures on Saturday will only make it to the teens.

Winds will gradually diminish later on Saturday, with lingering snow showers tapering off. Sunday will be dry and moderately cold, after a frigid start.

Look for much milder conditions next week, with showers likely on Tuesday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 23

Tonight: Clouds move in, not as cold. Low 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. High 28

Friday: Light snow to flurries, brisk. High 25 (23)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, flurries blustery, frigid. High 17 10)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 24 (6)

Monday: Clouds increase, milder. High 35 (13)

Tuesday: Showers. High 39 (34)