Cold, frosty end to the week and start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy & chilly, high 47

Tonight: Cold and frosty, low 31

Saturday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 58

Sunday: Scat’d showers, few rumbles, high 63

Monday: Chance showers, high 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

Freeze warnings are in effect this morning until 9 a.m. and again tomorrow as we fall down around and below freezing. A freeze warning means that frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Remember, frost free dates in Ohio don’t get here until May, so hold off on planting outside!

Clearing clouds overnight and this morning is leaving lows dropping into the lower 30s by sunrise, with wind chills back into the lower 20s this morning. Skies will go from broken back to partly sunny during the day, and winds will stay up in the teens keeping it a cool day with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday morning a FREEZE WARNING goes into effect because temps will fall to near freezing or below on Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.

Expect Saturday afternoon to see lots of sunshine and highs back into the upper 50s. Saturday night clouds will increase and lows will drop into the lower 40s. Rain showers will increase in coverage on Sunday with a few rumbles possible and highs back into the lower 60s at least.

Rain showers will linger into Monday with highs only in the middle 50s. Rain showers will end by Monday night with temps falling back into the middle 30s. Expect mostly clouds skies again on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 40s.

Wednesday partly sunny skies will be the rule and temps will be near 50, and we will only climb to the middle 50s on Thursday with an isolated shower or two possible.

Have a great day!

-Liz