Cold front ushers in a nice December weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, light breeze becomes calm, low 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 43

Sunday: Cloudy day, but mild, high 51

Monday: Rain ahead of cold front, high 55

Tuesday: Rain showers to snow showers, falling temps, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

The cold front that came through our area today will continue to push south through the rest of the evening tonight. This will lead to clearing skies from north to south through the night.

Temps will fall back to around 30 by midnight with overnight lows dropping into the low to middle 20s with clearing skies. Saturday should be a nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Sunday clouds will return to our area with temps back into the lower 50s. We will continue to see warming temps into Monday with rain returning before sunrise on Monday. Temps will push into the middle 50s with rain ahead of the cold front.

The cold front will push through Monday night and Tuesday morning with rain showers. We will see temps top during the daytime around sunrise at 39 and then dropping through the day. We will see snow showers on the backside on the front late Tuesday into early Tuesday night.

We will have clearing skies on Wednesday with temps only climbing into the middle 20s with more sunshine later. We will see a cold night Wednesday night with lows dropping into the lower to middle teens.

Thursday will be a brisk middle of winter day with highs in the lower 30s. We will have temps back near normal on Friday with partly cloudy skies, high near 40.

-Dave