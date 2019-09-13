Cold front tonight brining a really nice weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms with front, low 65

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

A line of storms will push through our area tonight with some storms producing gusty winds. This boundary will push east overnight and by daybreak we should just see clouds left around with lows dropping into the upper 50s west and low to mid 60s everywhere else.

Saturday will see clouds early, giving way to mostly sunny skies and a nice afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will start cooler, but heat up nicely into the middle 80s.

Not a lot of change expected next week, we will have a good deal of sunshine and high pressure in command most of the week.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s most of the week and lows in the lower 60s. Both are not record range, just above normal

-Dave