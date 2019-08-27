Cold front tonight brings nice changes this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & few rumbles early, fog late, low 62

Wednesday: Fog lifts early, clearing skies, high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Friday: Mostly sunny early, clouds return late, high 83

Saturday: Mixed clouds, cooler, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Showers and storms continue to move east across our area tonight as a cold front is moving through our area. This will give us rain chances ending from west to east this evening.

Winds will shift around to the west and become light towards morning. This will yield the chance of seeing some patchy dense morning fog, especially in areas that saw heavier rain today. Lows will drop to the lower 60s.

On Thursday we will start off cooler and drier with temps in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies we will warm into the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be nice too with more sunshine early, but clouds late with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday overnight and into Saturday a weak cold front will slide through the area, and this may bring us a few light showers overnight. Skies will slowly clear on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks for partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s with the front to our south. On Monday we will have more sunshine for Labor Day with highs in the lower 80s.

More sunshine and warmth will return on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave