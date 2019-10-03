Cold front tonight brings in fall weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, breezy, cooler, low 54

Friday: Mixed clouds, seasonal day, high 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Sunday: Rain showers, high 75

Monday: Showers end early, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been another day with record setting heat ahead of the cold front. The front is slicing through our area with little to no real action along it locally. We have had some showers and storms in the northeast part of Ohio and we will continue to see an isolated chance through the evening in our area as it pushes east.

Tonight we will have a mix of clouds, it will be breezy and fair with temps still running about 5 above normal in the lower to middle 50s. Friday will see clouds early, and then gradually clearing late in the day with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be our chilliest start with lows in the low to mid 40s, to upper 40s in the city under clear skies. We will see ample sunshine on Saturday and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday ahead of our next front we will see temps warm into the lower to middle 70s with rain showers, by far the lesser of the two weekend days. Sunday night the rain showers will continue until early Monday morning. Monday will see clearing later in the day with highs in the upper 60s.

Behind the early morning front on Monday, we will see cooler air for Tuesday with temps near normal in the upper 60s. Numbers will climb to the low to mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before rain returns late Thursday with out next cold front ahead of next weekend.

-Dave