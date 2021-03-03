Cold front tonight, bright finish to the work week into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 31

Thursday: Clouds early, clearing later, high 42

Friday: Mainly sunny, brisk, high 43

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 46

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After one of our warmest days of the year, we are going to see a drop in temps tonight back close to normal again, as cooler air will work in from the north. Expect clouds to increase overnight, which will keep our temps in the lower 30s as the dry cold front works through.

For Thursday we will wake up to clouds, but they will filter out through the day on Thursday with temps only pushing into the lower 40s during the day on Thursday. Thursday night expect temps to fall back into the lower to middle 20s.

We will see lots of sunshine on Friday with highs again a few degrees below normal in the lower 40s. Saturday and Sunday will start off chilly, but warm nicely back to near normal to just above normal. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s both days.

We will warm back into the middle 50s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. We should see our temps push back close to 60 on Tuesday with a few more clouds. Wednesday temps will be in the lower 60s with rain showers returning late in the day.

-Dave