Cold front this evening brings fall preview for weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy early, clearing later, high 78

Saturday: Mainly sunny, chilly start, high 80

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Monday: Partly cloudy, storms late, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a cooler than normal day today with rain showers this morning, and more showers this evening as a cold front works through the area. This has kept temps in check in the upper to middle 70s today.

Tonight the front will work south and east and bring rain chances with it into the southern part of the state. As we head past midnight temps will fall into the lower 60s in the south, near 60 along the I-70 corridor, and in the mid to upper 50s north.

Friday will see clearing first to the north, with a weak disturbance rippling across the south bringing additional showers in the south early. By the afternoon the drier air will work south and temps will climb into the upper 70s.

Friday night should be the coolest night with lows in the lower to middle 50s under clear skies. Saturday will be beautiful with tons of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday starts off cool again in the mid to upper 50s and with mostly sunny skies, temps will climb into the lower 80s during the day. On Monday the heat and humidity will start to return, with a chance of storms late and highs near normal in the middle 80s.

Tuesday will have a chance of storms as a warm front lifts north, highs will be the warmest on Tuesday, still in the middle 80s. Wednesday the weak associated cold front will work through with a chance of rain or storms again and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next Thursday skies will begin to clear with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave