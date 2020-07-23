Cold front this evening bringing nice weather for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & few storms early, mostly cloudy, low 68

Friday: Partly sunny, few pm pop-up showers, high 87

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Sunday: Few clouds, high 92

Monday: Mixed clouds, storms later, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another slightly cooler day today with a good deal of cloud cover and a weak cold front that is drooping through the state. Slow moving showers and storms will move southeast through the evening hours tonight, and there could be areas that do see heavy rainfall this evening.

As we head toward midnight tonight the front will stall to our south and will keep a good deal of cloud cover in our area with lows dropping to the middle to upper 60s. On Friday we will see a good deal of cloud cover with that boundary washing out to our south.

This will give us a chance of a few isolated pop-up showers during the heating of the day on Friday with highs back into the upper 80s. We will see clearing skies on Friday night, with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

The weekend is looking quite nice with clearing skies and highs around 90. We will see a lot of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and humidity seeping back into our area. Monday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will move back in with lots of humidity and highs in the lower 90s.

Showers and storms will pop-up and increase in coverage later on Monday. Tuesday will have our best chance of showers and storms with our next cold front pushing through the area. Unlike the front today, this one will have some push to it, and will produce more storms.

Behind the front we will see clearing skies and nice weather on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. We will drop to the lower to middle 60s on Thursday morning and barely get into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

-Dave