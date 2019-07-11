Cold Front, Rain And Storms Today

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms. High 87

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms. High 87 Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, less humid by daybreak. Low 67

Becoming partly cloudy, less humid by daybreak. Low 67 Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, less humid. High 83

Mostly sunny, warm, less humid. High 83 Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 90(65)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 90(65) Sunday: Sunshine, muggy, chance of showers and storms. 89(69)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front that will push through the region today. Thanks to strong upper level support some storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. There will also be the possibility of hail and heavy downpours which could lead to localized flooding. Storms will be most likely along and southeast of the I-71 corridor. Of course it will be another humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index will peak in the low to mid 90s.

It will dry out overnight with skies will become partly cloudy. Winds will shift to the northwest bringing in less humid air. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with high pressure building in behind the front. It won’t be so humid. It also won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The hotter weather returns this weekend. It will be sunny and humid Saturday with a high around 90. Saturday night another front in the region will give us another chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Keep An Umbrella Handy Today!

-Bob