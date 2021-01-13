Cold front brings wet snow, and colder temps in time for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, low 31

Thursday: Clouds in and out with more clouds late, precip. before midnight, high 44

Friday: Rain showers & wet snow showers, high 39

Saturday: Scattered snow showers, high 34

Sunday: Some flurries, brisk, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a much nicer day today with sunshine and temps that pushed back above normal. Highs were able to cross into the lower to middle 40s. We will see clouds mixed through the night tonight with lows well above normal in the lower 30s.

Thursday will be another mild day for mid-January, we will see scattered clouds through the day with clouds thickening up late in the day with highs in the middle 40s. We will see moisture moving toward our area tomorrow after sunset.

Overnight we will have rain showers arriving before midnight, and then some wet snow showers mixing in on the backside with cooler air moving in. Lows will stay above freezing Thursday overnight with lows in the city in the middle 30s.

Friday will see scattered rain showers with some wet snow showers mixed in too. Temps will top in the upper 30s so the ground will mainly stay wet. Friday night we will see temps dropping back into the upper 20s. With scattered snow showers still in the forecast on the backside of the low. We could see some minor accumulations less than an inch by Saturday.

Saturday additional scattered snow showers will be possible through the day with chilly conditions and highs only in the middle 30s. Sunday will see a little less snow showers, but still some snow flurries with highs in the lower to middle 30s again.

Clouds will be the rule for the most part early next week with temps near normal Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs running about 35-37 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

-Dave