Cold front brings rain & storms to Columbus area for midweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain and rumbles late, low 64

Wednesday: Morning showers, high 78

Thursday: Few clouds, late day pop-up shower, high 76

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful and breezy day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Temps will be pleasant tonight with temps in the 70s through midnight and into the middle 60s overnight. We will see clouds increasing by midnight with rain and rumbles before daybreak on Wednesday.

We will continue to watch rain & storms move east during the morning on Wednesday with winds returning out of the northwest and clearing skies out nicely during the day with highs climbing back to the upper 70s. Behind the front we will see temps fall to the middle to lower 50s for Thursday morning.

Thursday will be an interesting day as we will see plenty of sunshine, and temps climbing to the middle 70s. By midday we will see clouds increase as a weak disturbance zips across the area and gives us at least a slight chance of a few pop-up showers in the afternoon to early evening.

Friday morning will be even cooler with some upper 40s outside the city to low to mid 50s closer to Columbus with clear skies. Friday will be very sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temps will fall again to the lower 70s at kickoff for FFN, and drop to the 60s during the games.

Saturday should be an excellent start to the weekend as high pressure will be in control with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday we will see more clouds in the north with more sunshine south with highs in the lower 80s.

Clouds will increase on Monday but temps will remain mild in the middle 80s. Ahead of our next front, we will see warmer air on Tuesday with more humidity and a chance of rain late and highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave