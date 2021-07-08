Cold front brings a break from rain for Columbus area… ahead of more rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & rumbles early, low 66

Friday: Partly sunny to partly cloudy, high 80

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of t-showers, high 81

Sunday: Rain & storms again, high 84

Monday: Scattered showers and storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Scattered rain and storms will move southeast through our area this evening before midnight. This will be ahead/along a cold front that will push through the state. Temps will fall from the middle 80s this afternoon to the lower 70s by midnight and low to mid 60s by daybreak.

On Friday expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but skies will gradually clear a bit during the day with highs near 80 only. We will see relatively drier air for Friday briefly, but that will quickly be replaced by rain chances returning as the front moves back north for the weekend.

This will give us increased rain chances on Saturday with some rumbles and highs in the lower 80s. We will see the warm front lift north on Sunday, which will open the gates for temps back in the middle 80s and rain and storms chances to go back up as well.

Temps will remain in the middle 80s for most of next work week, with rain and storm chances on and off. The highest chances appear to occur earlier in the week, and will gradually go down as we go through the week. In fact, it appears by late week rain chances will become more isolated, but temps will remain near normal in the middle 80s.

-Dave