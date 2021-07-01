Cold front bringing relief to Columbus area in time for holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, clearing later, low 60

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated late day pop up, high 76

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Sunday: Few clouds, high 86

Monday: Partly cloudy, stray shower south, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a much cooler day today with temps only topping off in the middle 70s during the daytime. I expect that we will have showers and a few storms early, with clearing skies later, lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s with numbers near 60 in town.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies, late in the day a low will be spinning to the northeast, and we will see a few isolated late day light showers to our northeast. Highs on Friday will remain in the middle 70s. Saturday expect an even nicer day with lots of sunshine and highs near 80.

We will see enjoyable weather again on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. A few more clouds, and more humidity will return for Monday. It appears the southern part of our area will see a chance of a few late day pop-ups with highs near 90.

We will see isolated late day pop-ups on Tuesday and a hot day with highs in the lower 90s. More rain and storms are expected by Wednesday and Thursday next week with highs in the upper 80s both afternoons.

-Dave