QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, especially before midnight, low 65

Wednesday: Chance of showers, especially south, high 81

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storm possible, high 82

Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, drier, high 78

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a mixed bag across our area today, with highs in the lower 90s in our southern counties, but temps have dropped into the upper 60s in our northern counties today. The slow moving cold front will continue to sag south this evening with showers and some storms ahead of it. These showers will continue this evening and should fall apart a bit overnight.

Temps will start in the middle 60s to lower 60s (north) on Wednesday, but with the frontal boundary close to the Ohio River, expect a chance of morning showers mainly south of I-70 for the first 13-15 hours of Wednesday. By late day, the front should push a little further south and cut off the rain chances. Highs on Wednesday will remain below normal in the lower 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. We will stay partly cloudy on Thursday, with isolated late day thundershowers with a cold front that will be progressive. This will clear our area by Thursday night, and will give us clearing skies and cooler and drier air behind it. Expect highs again in the lower 80s on Thursday.

Behind the front we will enjoy mainly sunny skies on Friday, with highs only in the upper 70s. We will see our coolest morning on Saturday with lows in the middle to lower 50s across the area. It is still possible a few areas in the far northeast part of our area (Knox/Coshocton counties) could push the 50° mark on Saturday morning. The weekend will be pretty idea, with highs near 80 on Saturday, and close to 80 on Sunday with a few more clouds.

Early next week, clouds will increase with highs near 80 again, and rain chances will start to ramp up Monday night into Tuesday with our next weak disturbance. Expect partly sunny skies with isolated showers on Tuesday and highs remaining in the lower 80s.

-Dave