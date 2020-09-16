Cold front bringing much cooler temps for last weekend of Summer

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cool, low 57

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers, high 72

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 67

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 67

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a mild day today with temps back up to normal in the upper 70s. We continue to have smoke in the sky giving the sky a muddy look. We will see a nice evening tonight with temps not as cool as the last few nights with readings falling back to the lower 60s by midnight.

We will have a few more clouds overnight tonight as the clouds will thickening up a bit. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s near the city, and lower to middle 50s outside of town. Expect clouds to increase ahead of the cold front with it pushing through our northern part of our area by late morning.

This will bring a few isolated showers through our area by late morning to the north, to near lunch near I-70 and south in the afternoon. The rain chances will be brief and light. Temps will only top in the lower 70s.

Friday will start off cool and breezy with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. With plenty of sunshine on Friday we will push into the upper 60s with breezy conditions. Temps will fall back into the lower 60s by kick-off of the Football Friday Nite games with 50s during the games.

The weekend will not feel like the last weekend of Summer with lows in the middle 40s in the city both mornings, and it is not out of the question that some of us could drop to the upper 30s on Sunday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and near 70 by Sunday.

We will see more sunshine on Monday with highs in the lower 70s for the last full day of Summer, and into the middle 70s on Tuesday when Autumn officially starts at 930am. We will see highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave