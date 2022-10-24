QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild, low 52

Tuesday: Partly sunny, quite warm, high 77

Wednesday: Morning showers, breezy, cooler, high 60

Thursday: Few clouds, seasonal, high 61

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very warm day again today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The high today is a top 8 warmest for the date in the middle to upper 70s. We will see more clouds increasing tonight and this should keep temps up a bit in the lower 50s. This will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Expect more clouds during the morning hours on Tuesday and clouds will continue to increase through the day with winds picking up a bit out of the southwest. Expect temps to push back into the middle to upper 70s. Rain showers should hold off until Tuesday night ahead of the cold front.

These showers will increase overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The high will likely occur early on Wednesday at midnight and will struggle back into the lower 60s for highs on Wednesday. The winds will shift around to the west and northwest later in the day with breezy conditions.

Behind the front, we will enjoy more seasonal weather for the rest of the week. Temps will start in the lower 40s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning, with highs in the lower 60s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. Things will be dry and nice for Football Friday Nite week 1 of the playoffs this weekend. That would be 11 straight Friday nights of great weather.

The weekend will see clouds increase on Saturday with highs above normal in the middle 60s. Showers will move in overnight Saturday night into Sunday. Expect a chance of showers on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. We will see showers around Sunday night and into Monday as a low shifts up to the northeast from the southwest into Halloween day.

The good news about this, is it will keep milder/seasonal temps for early next week, but there will be a chance of showers unfortunately for Sunday and Monday.

-Dave