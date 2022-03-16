QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild, low 48

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 70

Friday: Partly sunny early, rain later, few rumbles at night, high 65

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, (daytime) high 50

Sunday: Clouds early, clearing skies follow, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very nice and mild day today with highs nearly 20 degrees above normal around 70. Tonight expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear at times with a light south breeze and lows in the upper 40s. We will see another beautiful day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs back around 70.

Clouds will increase Thursday night into Friday morning with lows still in the upper 40s. Expect clouds to increase quickly in the morning Friday with temps reaching into the middle 60s with rain moving in especially in the afternoon, and showers will ramp up Friday evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well.

Temps on Saturday will start in the middle 50s at midnight, but as the cold front slowly lumbers through our area we will see a slow downturn in temps as readings will be in the upper 40s in the morning with rain showers, and only meander to around 50 in the afternoon with scattered showers continuing.

Saturday night the showers should end, with mostly cloudy skies by daybreak on Sunday, and cooler, but above normal readings in the upper 30s. Expect skies to slowly clear through the morning on Sunday with highs getting back above normal in the upper 50s.

We will extend the winning streak of above normal temps on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 60s with sunshine giving way to cloud cover late in the day. Clouds will be fairly thick on Tuesday ahead of our next system with rain moving in during the day and highs still near 60.

As we head into the Wednesday the fairly active weather pattern will bring the next low up into our area, with rain showers expected on Wednesday with high temps in the lower 60s but a wet forecast on tap for next midweek.

-Dave