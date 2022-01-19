QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, snow showers mainly south/southeast, low 16

Thursday: Mixed clouds to partly cloudy, high 24

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 25

Saturday: Cold start, sunny, high 29

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

A cold front is working its way across the state this evening, as moisture is moving up from the southwest this evening. We will see a brief period of rain showers early, followed by some snow showers mainly south/southeast of US-22 this evening before midnight. In addition, there is some light moisture falling as light snow showers along with the cold front.

These lighter snow showers near the front should be quick, and very light, but the snow to the south/southeast may accumulate to upwards of an inch or so in parts. The bigger concern might be refreeze from this afternoon. With our well above normal temps today, we had plenty of melting and this put drainage in spots that will easily re-freeze tonight with the temps in the teens.

In the morning, any “wet spot” is actually going to be an icy spot, so be aware to avoid those. We will start a streak of clearing skies tomorrow and a cold afternoon with highs in the middle 20s. We will be near 10 to start Friday and get to the middle 20s again with lots of sunshine. I do expect the coldest morning to be on Saturday with single digit lows, but temps should get close to 30 in the afternoon.

We will see more clouds Sunday, so temps will be in a smaller window between the upper teens early to lower 30s in the afternoon. A weak front will push through on Sunday, but another system will approach for early next week. I expect that we will see temps rise to near freezing Monday, before scattered snow showers with the cold front work through for Tuesday.

Temps will respond to this system by falling back into the upper 20s for highs on Tuesday and Wendesday.

-Dave